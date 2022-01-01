Go
Toast

Corky's Ribs & BBQ

Memphis Style BBQ in the Heart of Pigeon Forge, TN

BBQ

3584 Parkway • $$

Avg 4 (2288 reviews)

Popular Items

Memphis Mountain Nachos$12.99
Sandwich - Pulled Pork$9.99
Pick 2$21.99
Fried Dill Pickles$8.99
Mac n Cheese$3.99
Kids - Chicken Tenders$6.99
Pulled Chicken DN$15.99
1/2 Rack of Ribs Meal$21.99
Full Rack of Ribs Meal$29.99
Hush Puppies$2.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3584 Parkway

Pigeon Forge TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smoky Mountain Pancake House

No reviews yet

Come in, pull up a chair, and enjoy. Proudly serving breakfast since 1968!

Pizza at the Cove

No reviews yet

Try the best pizza Pigeon Forge has to offer! Pizza, wings, desserts and much more! Order online or give us a call today (865) 366-3064.

Maddog Creamery- PF

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston