Corn Fusion
We are experts in Corn! CornFusion brings to town the classic elote experience with the most modern twist in flavors, toppings and overall fusion! From elote cups to elote bowls we are sure you will find your new favorite snack with us!
1900 Texas Ave. S (HEB on Texas & Holleman)
Popular Items
Location
1900 Texas Ave. S (HEB on Texas & Holleman)
College Station TX
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
Naked Fish Sushi + Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Paris
Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!