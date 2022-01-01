Corn Fusion

Go
We are experts in Corn! CornFusion brings to town the classic elote experience with the most modern twist in flavors, toppings and overall fusion! From elote cups to elote bowls we are sure you will find your new favorite snack with us!

1900 Texas Ave. S (HEB on Texas & Holleman)

WATER BOTTLE$1.79
Water Bottle
College Station TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
