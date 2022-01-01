Go
Corned Beef King

The Heart Of Delicatessen.

17821 Georgia Ave

Popular Items

Knish$5.50
Milly Ann$16.00
Warm Corned Beef, coleslaw, russian dressing  on rye bread.
Pickle$0.10
Turkey Delight$13.00
Turkey breast, coleslaw, russian dressing on rye bread.
Rachel$16.00
Corned beef on grilled rye bread with melted swiss, and creamy coleslaw.
Corned Beef on Rye$15.00
Hot Corned Beef, deli mustard on rye bread. Add Swiss or Provolone Cheese .75
Reuben$16.00
Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese,  russian dressing on grilled rye bread.
Identity Crisis$17.00
Hot Corned Beef & Pastrami, swiss cheese,  coleslaw, sauerkraut, russian dressing on grilled rye bread.
Potato Salad$4.00
Angry Turkey Rachel$14.00
Hand carved turkey breast topped with creamy coleslaw, melted swiss with spicy Russian dressing on grilled rye bread.
Location

17821 Georgia Ave

Olney MD

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
