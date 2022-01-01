Go
Corned Beef King Truck 2

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

- • $$

Avg 4.3 (425 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Salad$4.00
Redskin potato, hard boiled egg and fresh dill with scallions and Hellman's mayo.
Knish$5.50
Corned beef, redskin potato, melted swiss and grilled onion in a puff pastry with Russian sauce on the side
Reuben$16.00
Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese,  russian dressing on grilled rye bread.
Pickle$0.10
Identity Crisis$17.00
Hot Corned Beef & Pastrami, swiss cheese,  coleslaw, sauerkraut, russian dressing on grilled rye bread.
Corned Beef on Rye$16.00
Hot Corned Beef, deli mustard on rye bread. Add Swiss or Provolone Cheese .75
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Elbow mac with five cheeses, 1 pound
Rachel$16.00
Corned beef, creamy coleslaw and melted swiss on grilled rye bread
Turkey Delight$13.00
Turkey breast, coleslaw, russian dressing on rye bread.
Milly Ann$16.00
Warm Corned Beef, coleslaw, russian dressing  on rye bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

Rockville MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
