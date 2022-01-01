Cornelius restaurants you'll love
More about Matt's Chicago
Matt's Chicago
19732 One Norman Blvd Ste 330, CORNELIUS
|Popular items
|Chicago Cheesy Italian Beef
|$14.95
|Medium Thin Crust Veggie Pizza
|$28.75
|Large Deep Dish Meatlover's Pizza
|$42.50
More about Hello, Sailor
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hello, Sailor
20210 Henderson Rd., Cornelius
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.00
parmesan, everything seeds
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
lettuce, uni mayonnaise, pickles & onions
|Popcorn Shrimp Basket
|$16.00
w/ beef fat fries and sauce gribiche
More about Juan Loco
Juan Loco
8301-3 Magnolia Estates Dr, Cornelius
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$8.50
Tempura-battered fish, cabbage, Salsa verde, pico de gallo, poblano tartar sauce.
|Carnitas Tacos
|$7.95
Braised pork, avocado-cilantro sauce, tomatillo salsa, onion, cilantro, chicharrones.
|Gringa Tacos
|$12.25
5 Mini Tacos on corn or flour tortillas, Marinated Pork, Pine apple, Jack Cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Salsa Verde.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Mac's Speed Shop
19601 liverpool parkway, cornelius
|Popular items
|Sm Combo
|$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
|Half Slab
|$20.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 6 hours, finished on the grill with red BBQ sauce.
|Banana Pudding
|$6.00
With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.
More about DanielSan
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
DanielSan
20822 North Main Street, Cornelius
|Popular items
|Cobra Cai
|$10.50
spicy tuna mix, tempura tilapia, sp[icy mayo, teriyaki sauce, orange roe, scallions
|DanielSan House Roll
|$12.50
spicy mayo, kani, cilantro, avocados, tempura shrimp, baked "Krab Salad", orange roe, teriyaki sauce
|Japanese Steak House Plate
|$14.00
Cooked Hibachi/Teriyaki with a choice of meat and rice. (Pictured is a Chicken Teriyaki Entree with white rice)
More about Big Bite’z Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Big Bite’z Grill
20430 W Catawba Ave, Cornelius
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Pita
|$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, ranch and provolone cheese, with fries.
|Greek w/ Grilled Chicken
|$11.90
Feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato, onions and peppers.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$9.85
3 Oz. Beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onions and mustard, with fries.
More about North State BBQ
North State BBQ
19733 Statesville Rd, Cornelius
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$4.79
1/4 pound smashed burger w/ cheese
|Hamburger
|$4.79
1/4 pound smashed burger
More about Muchachos Tacos
Muchachos Tacos
19400 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius
|Popular items
|Queso + Chips
|Street Corn Salad
|$6.00
|Build your Own ( Taco/Bowl)
More about Lake Lounge
Lake Lounge
19507 W Catawba Ave. I, Cornelius
More about Ferrucci’s Old Tyme Italian Market
Ferrucci’s Old Tyme Italian Market
20910 Torrence Chapel Rd, Corneluis
More about Waterman LKN
Waterman LKN
9615 Bailey Rd, Cornelius