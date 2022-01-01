Cornelius restaurants you'll love

Cornelius restaurants
Toast
  Cornelius

Cornelius's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Food Trucks
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Southern
Must-try Cornelius restaurants

Matt's Chicago image

 

Matt's Chicago

19732 One Norman Blvd Ste 330, CORNELIUS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicago Cheesy Italian Beef$14.95
Medium Thin Crust Veggie Pizza$28.75
Large Deep Dish Meatlover's Pizza$42.50
More about Matt's Chicago
Hello, Sailor image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hello, Sailor

20210 Henderson Rd., Cornelius

Avg 4.3 (4855 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
parmesan, everything seeds
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
lettuce, uni mayonnaise, pickles & onions
Popcorn Shrimp Basket$16.00
w/ beef fat fries and sauce gribiche
More about Hello, Sailor
Juan Loco image

 

Juan Loco

8301-3 Magnolia Estates Dr, Cornelius

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$8.50
Tempura-battered fish, cabbage, Salsa verde, pico de gallo, poblano tartar sauce.
Carnitas Tacos$7.95
Braised pork, avocado-cilantro sauce, tomatillo salsa, onion, cilantro, chicharrones.
Gringa Tacos$12.25
5 Mini Tacos on corn or flour tortillas, Marinated Pork, Pine apple, Jack Cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Salsa Verde.
More about Juan Loco
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

19601 liverpool parkway, cornelius

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Combo$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
Half Slab$20.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 6 hours, finished on the grill with red BBQ sauce.
Banana Pudding$6.00
With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
DanielSan image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

DanielSan

20822 North Main Street, Cornelius

Avg 4.3 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cobra Cai$10.50
spicy tuna mix, tempura tilapia, sp[icy mayo, teriyaki sauce, orange roe, scallions
DanielSan House Roll$12.50
spicy mayo, kani, cilantro, avocados, tempura shrimp, baked "Krab Salad", orange roe, teriyaki sauce
Japanese Steak House Plate$14.00
Cooked Hibachi/Teriyaki with a choice of meat and rice. (Pictured is a Chicken Teriyaki Entree with white rice)
More about DanielSan
Big Bite’z Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Big Bite’z Grill

20430 W Catawba Ave, Cornelius

Avg 4.7 (2127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Pita$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, ranch and provolone cheese, with fries.
Greek w/ Grilled Chicken$11.90
Feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato, onions and peppers.
Double Cheeseburger$9.85
3 Oz. Beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onions and mustard, with fries.
More about Big Bite’z Grill
North State BBQ image

 

North State BBQ

19733 Statesville Rd, Cornelius

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$4.79
1/4 pound smashed burger w/ cheese
Hamburger$4.79
1/4 pound smashed burger
More about North State BBQ
Muchachos Tacos image

 

Muchachos Tacos

19400 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Queso + Chips
Street Corn Salad$6.00
Build your Own ( Taco/Bowl)
More about Muchachos Tacos
Lake Lounge image

 

Lake Lounge

19507 W Catawba Ave. I, Cornelius

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Lake Lounge
Banner pic

 

Ferrucci’s Old Tyme Italian Market

20910 Torrence Chapel Rd, Corneluis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ferrucci’s Old Tyme Italian Market
Restaurant banner

 

Waterman LKN

9615 Bailey Rd, Cornelius

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Waterman LKN

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cornelius

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

