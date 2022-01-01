Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Cornelius

Go
Cornelius restaurants
Toast

Cornelius restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Juan Loco image

 

Juan Loco

8301-3 Magnolia Estates Dr, Cornelius

No reviews yet
Takeout
Extra Chips & Salsa$1.50
More about Juan Loco
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

19601 liverpool parkway, cornelius

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$5.00
House-made salsa served with tortilla chips
More about Mac's Speed Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Cornelius

Cheesecake

Tuna Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Grits

Chili

Shrimp Salad

Banana Pudding

Map

More near Cornelius to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston