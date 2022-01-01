Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Cornelius

Go
Cornelius restaurants
Toast

Cornelius restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Waterman LKN

9615 Bailey Rd, Cornelius

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$5.25
tri-pepper slaw, pickled onion, sweet Sriracha
More about Waterman LKN
Fish Tacos image

 

Juan Loco

8301-3 Magnolia Estates Dr, Cornelius

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$8.50
Tempura-battered fish, cabbage, Salsa verde, pico de gallo, poblano tartar sauce.
More about Juan Loco

Browse other tasty dishes in Cornelius

Banana Pudding

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheeseburgers

Tuna Salad

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Cornelius to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston