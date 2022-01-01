Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Cornelius
/
Cornelius
/
Fish Tacos
Cornelius restaurants that serve fish tacos
Waterman LKN
9615 Bailey Rd, Cornelius
No reviews yet
Fish Taco
$5.25
tri-pepper slaw, pickled onion, sweet Sriracha
More about Waterman LKN
Juan Loco
8301-3 Magnolia Estates Dr, Cornelius
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$8.50
Tempura-battered fish, cabbage, Salsa verde, pico de gallo, poblano tartar sauce.
More about Juan Loco
