Grits in Cornelius

Cornelius restaurants that serve grits
Waterman LKN
9615 Bailey Rd, Cornelius
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits
$23.00
Adluh Mills stone ground grits, Creole crawfish gravy
Grits
$4.00
Lunch Shrimp & Grits
$17.00
More about Waterman LKN
Mac's Speed Shop
19601 liverpool parkway, cornelius
No reviews yet
Grits Sd
$4.50
More about Mac's Speed Shop
