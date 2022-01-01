Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Cornelius

Cornelius restaurants
Cornelius restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Waterman LKN

9615 Bailey Rd, Cornelius

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$5.25
corn salsa, cotija, sweet Sriracha
More about Waterman LKN
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

19601 liverpool parkway, cornelius

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Shrimp Tacos$10.00
2 tacos with grilled shrimp, western nc bbq and slaw
More about Mac's Speed Shop

