sourdough pizza, fresh pasta, veggies, sweets, natural wine and local beverages

Popular Items

Deep Dish Pan Pizza$17.00
10" round pan pizza. choose your style: pep, cheese, or sausage!
Chicory Caesar$14.00
radicchio, romaine, sourdough crouton, watermelon radish, red onion, garlic anchovy vinaigrette, pecorino
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
the classic
Asparagus$13.00
red pepper romesco, parmesan, breadcrumb
Flying Sauser$24.00
fennel sausage, house ricotta, thyme, parm, garlic oil (red sauce)
Gorgonzola City$25.00
fresh mozz, gorgonzola, pea vines, red onion, garlic confit, chili oil (white sauce)
Cool Ranch$2.00
shhh.. don't ask what's in it :)
Margherita$22.00
hand stretched mozzarella, basil, olive oil, sea salt (red sauce)
Gemelli$21.00
walnut basil pesto, maitake mushroom, pea vine, lemon ricotta, pecorino
Classic Pep$22.00
roni cups, mozz, parm (red sauce)
Location

601 Summit Ave STE 103

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
