Corner Cafe

SANDWICHES

231 Ann St • $

Avg 4.1 (174 reviews)

Popular Items

Coconut$2.99
The Swisher Slammer$10.99
Sweet Cream Buttermilk Hotcakes$1.99
Hot Roast Beef$9.99
Grilled Cheese Deluxe$6.99
Graham$2.99
The He-Man$9.99
Corner Burger$6.99
Hillbilly Philly$9.99
Loaded BLT$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

231 Ann St

Parkersburg WV

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
