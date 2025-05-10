This restaurant does not have any images

Pizza, Wings, Salads, Sandwiches, Pasta, Italian

The Corner Crust Pizza & Brew

250 Oak ave

Kannapolis, NC 28081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Takeout icon
Looking for pickup or delivery? Switch to Takeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Local, Fresh and Biggest pizza in town

Location

250 Oak ave, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Directions

Similar restaurants in your area

The Corner Crust Pizza & Brew
View restaurantnext
Little Empire Pizza- Rock Hill
View restaurantnext
Pops Backdoor Pizza
View restaurantnext
Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant
View restaurantnext
Giovannni's Italiano Cucina
View restaurantnext
Pizza Luca
View restaurantnext
Pietro's Pizza & Italian
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2025 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston