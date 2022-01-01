Go
A map showing the location of Corner Crust - 250 Oak aveView gallery

Corner Crust - 250 Oak ave

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

250 Oak ave

Kannapolis, NC 28027

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm

Location

250 Oak ave, Kannapolis NC 28027

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Chophouse 101 @ Old Armor Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
101 West Ave Kannapolis, NC 28081
View restaurantnext
Chophouse 101 - Togo 704-933-2799
orange star4.5 • 140
101 West Ave Kannapolis, NC 28081
View restaurantnext
FLYIN' BUFFALO
orange starNo Reviews
: 802 Sloop Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28083 Kannapolis, NC 28083
View restaurantnext
El Amigo
orange starNo Reviews
1776 S. Cannon Blvd Kannapolis, NC 28083
View restaurantnext
Williowbrook Grounds - 115 S CENTRAL AVE
orange starNo Reviews
115 S CENTRAL AVE LANDIS, NC 28088
View restaurantnext
Journeymen’s bar and grill - Kannapolis
orange starNo Reviews
3399 Cloverleaft Parkway Kannapolis, NC 28081
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kannapolis

Mr C's Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 11,410
1260 Concord Pkwy N Concord, NC 28025
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #10 Kannapolis
orange star4.4 • 2,897
6097 Bayfield Parkway Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap
orange star4.6 • 929
6189 Bayfield Pkwy Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Jackie Boys Grill and Tap - Concord
orange star4.4 • 331
3775 Concord Parkway South Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Concord Mills
orange star4.5 • 250
2940 Derita Rd Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0258 - Concord, NC
orange star4.4 • 150
8905 Christenbury Pkwy Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Kannapolis

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Corner Crust - 250 Oak ave

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston