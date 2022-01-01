CORNER grill, bar + game room
Welcome to the CORNER grill, bar & gameroom: a comfort driven atmosphere composed of classic American cuisine, craft cocktails, wine by the glass or bottle, a Michigan-centric beer list, our exceedingly personable staff and enough board games to keep you playing for a lifetime. Whether you’re looking for an intimate one on one or planning to entertain the entire crew, the CORNER definitely has you covered.
344 W 9 Mile Rd
Location
344 W 9 Mile Rd
Ferndale MI
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:42 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:43 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:43 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:43 pm
