CORNER grill, bar + game room

Welcome to the CORNER grill, bar & gameroom: a comfort driven atmosphere composed of classic American cuisine, craft cocktails, wine by the glass or bottle, a Michigan-centric beer list, our exceedingly personable staff and enough board games to keep you playing for a lifetime. Whether you’re looking for an intimate one on one or planning to entertain the entire crew, the CORNER definitely has you covered.

344 W 9 Mile Rd

Popular Items

pizza: dill pickle with alfredo sauce (v)$14.00
Betrayal at House on the Hill$34.50
the Planavon (side)$7.00
bag of fries (v,gf)$6.50
served with house ketchup
cauliflower pita$15.00
Catan$40.50
Arkham Horror, The Board Game$57.50
spicy FUNYON fries$10.00
the CORNER burger$15.00
two beef patties, velveeta, smoked gouda, bibb lettuce, pickles, pickled onion, house thousand island, and toasted brioche
CORNER chicken sandwich$15.00
provolone, tomato, house slaw, pickles,
mayonnaise, brioche bun
Location

344 W 9 Mile Rd

Ferndale MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:42 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:43 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:43 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:43 pm
