Corner House on the Lake
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
207 Gas Light Cir • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
207 Gas Light Cir
Racine WI
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
TaejaVu Cooking Co.
Come in and enjoy!
The Nash
Closed Sunday and Monday
Tue-We -11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Th-Sa - 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Room rental is still available 7 days a week and booking information can be found at http://thenashracine.com/reservation.html
Taste of Soul Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Dunks Public House
Come in and enjoy!