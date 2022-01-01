Go
Corner Juice's cafe provides the Downtown Mall with quick and healthy grab/go foods. Serving up cold-pressed juice, smoothies, coffee, wraps and many more delicious grab/go snacks!

201 East Main Street

Popular Items

Dank Sinatra$8.95
Organic Strawberries, Pineapple, Dates, Coconut Flakes, Mint, Coconut Water
Blue Ridge Berry$8.95
Organic Blueberries, Mango, Banana, Avocado, Flax Powder, Almond Milk
Crocodile Pear$8.95
Organic Mango, Banana, Spinach, Avocado, Almond Milk
The Captain$8.95
Organic Bananas, Almond Butter, Dates, Cacao Nibs, Almond Milk
PSW$8.95
Organic Pineapple, Mango, Spinach, Mint, Coconut Water
Corner Colada$8.95
Organic Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Kale, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water
Coconut Date$1.99
Almonds, Cashews, Old Fashioned Oats, Coconut Flakes, Vanilla Protein, Dates, Agave, Lemon Zest [gluten free - contains nuts]
California Wrap (v)$8.95
Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Sprouts, Arugula, Hummus on a Spinach Wrap
Custom Smoothie$7.95
Turkey Wrap$9.95
Hand-Carved Turkey, Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Sprouts, Herb Mayo on a Spinach Wrap
Location

201 East Main Street

Charlottesville VA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
