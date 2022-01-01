Corner Juice
Corner Juice's cafe provides the Downtown Mall with quick and healthy grab/go foods. Serving up cold-pressed juice, smoothies, coffee, wraps and many more delicious grab/go snacks!
201 East Main Street
Charlottesville VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
