Founded by UVA Alumni, Corner Juice promotes healthy living with nutrient- dense raw juices, sandwiches, smoothies, bowls, toasts and coffee!

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1509 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (149 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Verde Wrap$9.95
Hand-Carved Turkey, Spinach, Homemade Avocado Spread, Chili Flakes, Aji Verde Sauce, on a Spinach Wrap
House Bowl$11.55
Base: Organic Blueberry, Banana, Almond Milk

Toppings: Banana, Blueberries, Chia Seeds, Coconut Flakes, Local Hudson Henry Granola [gluten free - contains nuts]
PSW$8.95
Organic Pineapple, Mango, Spinach, Mint, Coconut Water
Classico$10.95
Hand-Carved Ham, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Basil Pesto, on Pressed MarieBette Baguette
California (v)$8.95
Homemade Avocado Spread, Hummus, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Onion, Alfalfa Sprouts, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain
Coffee Almond$1.99
Almonds, Old Fashioned Oats, Almond Butter, Dates, Coffee, Agave Nectar, Himalayan Rock Salt [gluten free - contains nuts]
Parisian$10.95
Hand-Carved Prosciutto, Brie, Fig Spread, Arugula, on Pressed MarieBette Baguette
Turkey Avocado$9.95
Hand-Carved Turkey, Homemade Avocado Spread, Cucumber, Red Onion, Homemade Herb Mayo, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain
Captain Smoothie$8.95
Bananas, Almond Butter, Dates, Cacao Nibs, Almond Milk
Avocado Toast (v)$8.95
Homemade Avocado Spread, Hemp Seeds, Watermelon Radishes, Black Pepper, Salt, Olive Oil, Chill Flakes, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1509 University Ave

Charlottesville VA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

