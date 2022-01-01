Go
Corner Kitchen

Corner Kitchen is a finer diner — making gourmet food.

613 E 5th Street

Popular Items

Tex Mex Taco$4.99
Beef brisket, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and habanero mayo
CK Taco$4.99
Ancho chicken, pico de gallo, cabbage and habanero mayo
Mac & Cheese$4.99
Fries$2.99
Chicken Breast$15.99
Grilled or fried chicken with chicken gravy
BBQ Biscuit Sandwich$9.99
Brisket or chicken, cheddar, bacon and pickles
Build Your Own Taco$4.99
Your choice of toppings
Meatloaf$14.99
Housemade meatloaf with beef gravy
Duck Biscuit Sandwich$9.99
Tangy mustard duck confit, frisée, duck cracklin', egg and house vinaigrette
Tropical Taco$4.99
Crispy Salmon, tropical fruit salsa, cabbage and habanero mayo
Location

613 E 5th Street

Dayton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
