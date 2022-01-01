Go
Corner Kitchen

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

22428 Greater Mack Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)

Popular Items

Corner Kitchen Burger$12.00
2 - 4oz. patties grilled & topped with melted American cheese served over CK's special sauce on a potato bun with French fries
Fish & Chips$17.00
Norwegian Cod dipped in CK's homemade beer batter and fried served with French fries, homemade coleslaw & CK's tartar sauce
Cheeseburger & Fries$6.50
Fried Chicken$11.25
All-natural chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour and fried crisp. Topped with CK's homemade Coleslaw served on a Brioche bun with CK's special sauce
Salmon Avocado$18.00
Seared Salmon with tomatoes, avocado, & a Parmesan crisp served over a mix of kale & romaine tossed in lemon vinaigrette
Corned Beef Fries$9.00
Lightly grilled corned beef served over crinkle cut French fries drizzled with CK's queso and topped with green onion
Greater Mack Burger$12.00
2 - 4oz. patties topped with American cheese & pickles over CK's homemade thousand island & shredded lettuce served on a Brioche bun with French fries
Corned Beef Reuben$12.00
Lightly grilled corned beef served over CK's homemade 1000 island, topped with melted Swiss and sauerkraut on grilled rye
Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.00
All-natural chicken breast seasoned, grilled, and sliced mixed with romaine, tomato, cucumber, and CK's homemade ranch dressing
Pretzel Bites$7.50
Served with mustard & CK's queso
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

22428 Greater Mack Ave

St Clair Shores MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
