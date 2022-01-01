Go
Corner Pub Cool Springs

We are Cool Spring's newest family friendly sports bar.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100 • $$

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.00
A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
MEAT 'N 3$12.00
MEAT 'N 2$11.00
FRENCH DIP$11.00
Thinly sliced roast beef grilled up with provolone cheese on a white hoagie roll served with au jus
NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN$15.00
A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!
THE "KING"$12.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
FISH AND CHIPS$13.50
Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce
CORNER CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100

Franklin TN

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Chrysalis Modern Italian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces

Wild Ginger Restaurant

No reviews yet

Wild Ginger is a refreshingly distinct fine dining experience located at the heart of Cool Springs-featuring an eclectic blend of Pan-Asian, South American, and Western cuisine in the Pacific Rim style-with succulent selections for all palates, including the popular Miso Seabass, Braised Short Rib, and a wide array of signature maki and tapas. Visit us at dinewildginger.com for reservation and take out orders.

The Honeysuckle

No reviews yet

The Honeysuckle is an elevated chef inspired Southern restaurant. Just outside of Nashville, The Honeysuckle aims to bring the culture of the city to Cool Springs. Features include a raw oyster bar, in-house dry-aged steak and weekend brunch.

