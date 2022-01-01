Go
Toast

The Corner Pub & Grill

The Corner Pub & Grill is an Award Winning lunch and dinner restaurant with three locations in Valley Park, Ellisville & O'Fallon, MO.

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105

No reviews yet

Popular Items

GRILLED SALMON BOWL$14.00
Grilled salmon with vegetable medley & lemon dill sauce served over brown rice.
SMALL HOUSE SALAD$7.00
Mixed Greens w/ tomatoes, croutons, bacon & cheese blend. Choice of dressing.
WINGS$15.00
One Pound of Drummies & Flats with your choice of sauce.
GF CHICKEN STRIP DINNER$14.75
Breaded in-house with wheat-free flour & seasoning served with your choice of side
CORNER BURGER$11.50
1/2 LB Burger on Brioche bun.
PRETZEL BACON CHEESEBURGER$13.50
1/2 lb burger topped with pub cheese, grilled onions & bacon on a Pretzel roll.
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL$14.00
Marinated chicken breast with stir fry vegetables & teriyaki sauce served over brown rice.
RANCH$0.25
CHICKEN RINGS$7.00
All white meat breaded chicken rings
POTATO SKINS$10.50
Topped with our cheese blend, bacon bits, green onions. Served with Sour Cream
See full menu

Location

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105

St Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!

The Tavern Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

The Tavern Kitchen and Bar is an innovative take on the traditional fine dining restaurant – mixing a modern aesthetic with classic service to deliver exceptional globally inspired fare. Our menus change seasonally, highlighting the best ingredients; from locally sourced produce to seafood flown in fresh daily, USDA Prime Cut steaks, and an extensive wine list curated by our in house certified wine specialist.

Fritz's Frozen Custard - West County

No reviews yet

We have been serving up the best frozen custard treats in West County since 1994. Fritz’s exclusive recipe is made from fresh, natural ingredients to the highest standards of quality. When you think of family, think of Fritz's!

Cheeburger Cheeburger

No reviews yet

Voted Best Burger in 28 Cities ∙ World Famous Taste ∙ 50’s Style Family Dining ∙ Invent Your Own Taste ∙ 100% All-Natural Angus Beef ∙ Always Made to Order ∙ Fresh Never Frozen ∙ 25 Free Sandwich Toppings ∙ Insane Milkshakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston