Corner Pub Canton

Lively Local Neighborhood Pub with the Best Bar Food in the Canton Area! 18 Beers on Tap and Weekday Specials & Happy Hour Deals. TV's Throughout with a Game Room & Keno.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1663 N Canton Center Rd • $$

Popular Items

Cheese Sticks$9.49
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Served with Red Sauce or Ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Blend of Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce & Spicy Ranch Inside a Flour Tortilla.
2 Topping Pizza$17.99
Mini Tacos$9.49
Mini Chicken Tacos Served with Sour Cream & Salsa.
Basket of Fries$6.99
Basket of Fries Served with Ketchup.
1 Topping Pizza$16.99
Cheese Bread$13.99
Fresh Oven-Baked Bread Smothered in Cheese & Your choice of up to 1 topping. Sprinkled with Seasoning. Served with a Side of Red Sauce or Ranch.
Side of Garlic Parmesan Sauce$0.50
Chicken Wrap$11.50
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Blend of Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch or BBQ Sauce Inside a Flour Tortilla.
Cheese Pizza$15.99
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1663 N Canton Center Rd

Canton MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
