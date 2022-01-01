Go
Corner Stone Tavern

Craft Kitchen & Cocktails! Our menu was designed to be high quality for both dine in and take out.

GRILL

103 Stephen Street • $$$

Avg 4.8 (360 reviews)

Popular Items

Prime Rib Sandwich$17.00
Sliced Prime Rib served on a Ciabatta Bun with Sauteed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions and Provolone Cheese. Served with a side of Aujus and Horse Radish and French Fries.
Prime Burger$14.00
8 oz Prime burger cooked to desired temperature on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce tomatoes & onion ans served with a side of fries
CST Burger or (Beyond/Turkey/Chicken)$13.00
Two 4 oz Angus Patties Grilled on a Flat Top to Medium Temperature on a Toasted Brioche Bun Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Chicken tenders served with fries and a dipping sauce.
CST Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
House Battered Chicken Breast with Jalapeno Slaw and Pickles on a Brioche Bun served with Fries
Fish Tacos$15.00
Beer battered, blackened or grilled Mahi on flour tortillas with jalapeno slaw and house made pico de gallo. Served with a side of chips and salsa
Hot Chicken Dinner$16.00
Chef's signature Hot Chicken Sauce Tossed onto a Hand Battered Chicken Breast (or grilled) served with Home Made Mac & Cheese and Green Beans.
Loaded Cracklins$11.00
Par Boiled, Smashed & Flash Fried Yukon Gold Potato served with beer cheese , bacon, sour cream and green onions.
Fried Cauliflower Bites$12.00
Cauliflower and jalapenos lightly battered and deep fried tossed in a honey Sriracha sauce served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce.
Fried pickles$10.00
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

103 Stephen Street

Lemont IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
