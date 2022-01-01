Go
Corner Table Nantucket

Everyone has a seat at our table.

22 Federal Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheddar Scallion Savory Scone$3.99
FRESH MADE scone with NY extra shar cheddar + fresh scallions.
Kale Caesar$7.99
Local kale dressed in a traditional Caesar dressing with Parmesan. Note: Our traditional Caesar includes a touch of anchovy.
Corner Cold Brew
Chorizo, Egg + Cotija Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Free range egg served on a Portuguese roll with Cotija cheese, dry tomato jam, and chorizo.
Roasted Beets + Goat Cheese$7.99
with Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans & Herbs tossed in a Sherry Vinaigrette.
Veggie Frittata$6.99
Farm eggs baked with sautéed spinach, onion, tomatoes, and Feta cheese. Add Shredded Kale Salad as a side for more greens.
Ham, Egg And Cotija Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Free range egg served on a Portuguese roll with Cotija cheese, dry tomato jam, and sliced ham.
Chai Latte
Chai tea with your choice of steamed milk.
Tomato, Egg + Cotijia Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Free range egg served on a Portuguese roll with Cotija cheese and dry tomato jam.
Roasted Salmon with Moroccan couscous$14.99
Quick cured Atlantic salmon with aromatic couscous, preserved lemon, fresh herbs and extra virgin olive oil
Location

22 Federal Street

Nantucket MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

