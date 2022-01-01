Go
Toast

Corner Tap

Beer, Bar, & Eatery

1905 Cliff Drive\nSuite F

No reviews yet

Popular Items

HOUSE CHIPS SALT & VINEGAR$4.00
See full menu

Location

1905 Cliff Drive\nSuite F

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sazon Latino Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

4 Eggs & Pizza

No reviews yet

International cuisine and sourdough pizza. The number 4 represents 4 continents where our breakfast, lunch and dinner items come from.

Beans BBQ

No reviews yet

Welcome to the family, we're glad you're here!

Soho Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston