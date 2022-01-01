Go
Folktable & Sonoma's Best Coffee

Sonoma's Best Coffee and Folktable Restaurant here for all your food and beverage needs.
23570 Arnold Drive

Popular Items

Kids Hot Dog$9.00
Crispy Fish Sandwich$16.00
Sweet Tartar Sauce, Dill Pickles, Iceberg Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun
"Sonoma Hot" Chicken Goujons$22.00
Chile-Honey Sauce, Milk Washed Hawaiian Rolls, Smoked Jalapeno Ranch
Seasonal Harvest Salad$15.00
Kales and Chards, Pickled Cherries, Marinated Fennel, Pistachios, Ricotta Salata, Sumac Dressing
FT Burger$17.00
Double Patty, Sonoma Jack Tallow Grilled Onions, Candied Jalapeno Mayo
Location

23570 Arnold Drive

Sonoma CA

Sunday9:45 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:45 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 5:00 pm
