Go
Toast

The Cornerstone Grill & Loft

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7325 Baltimore Ave • $$

Avg 3.2 (138 reviews)

Popular Items

Baskets$4.00
Beer Battered Fries, Tater Tots, Onion Rings served with Texas Petal Sauce or Sweet Potato Fries tossed in a honey brown sugar glaze.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Crisp romaine, tangy Caesar, shaved Parmesan all wrapped in a hand stretch tortilla.
Cstone Mac N Cheese$10.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy Gouda & cheddar sauce & baked.
Side Caesar$3.50
Chicken Avocado B.L.T.$15.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo on toasted ciabatta
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Crisp chicken breast tenders with your choice of ranch, honey mustard or BBQ. Also available tossed in buffalo.
Cornerstone Classic$12.00
Half pound beef burger grilled to your liking with lettuce, tomato, red onion, on a toasted bun
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.00
Baby spinach, artichokes, jalapeños and cheese all blended together served with crostini and tri-color tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip$14.00
Cream cheese, cheddar cheese, shredded chicken and buffalo sauce with crostini and tri-color tortilla chips
Cornerstone Wings$10.00
Crispy jumbo wings in your choice of sauce and ranch or blue cheese for dipping
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

7325 Baltimore Ave

College Park MD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taqueria Habanero

No reviews yet

99% Mexicano

The Board and Brew

No reviews yet

We're located in The Varsity just north of The University of Maryland Campus. Parking is available in the building in the building's lot. Please call with any questions, (240) 542-4613

The Hall-CP

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston