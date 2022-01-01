Go
Cornerstone Inn Restaurant

201 5th St

Beverly, OH 45715

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

WRAPS$8.00
Delicious light lunch, wrapped in Spinach or White Wrap, choose your meat and dressing, Wrapped with spring greens & shredded mild cheddar
Fries$4.25
Fresh-cut or Fun Curly or Sweet Potato
Drink to go$1.50
Mac & Cheese$6.50
Mother's kitchen made with delicous & creamy cheesy sauce
SOUTHWEST$15.00
Mother's biggest salad - is a meal in itself. Made with fresh spring greens, cucumbers, carrots, Topped with Shaved and grilled philly beef, Topped with Mother's kitchen made blak bean and corn salsa that has rotel tomatoes, fresh ciantro and fresh lime juice. Topped with shredded mild cheddar cheese . Comes with Mother's Cajun Ranch Dressing, unless you make another choice
Cup of Soup$4.25
Mother's -made in our kitchen
OMELET w/ Toast$8.25
3 Farm Fresh Eggs, folded with your favorite items. Comes with your choice of Toast. Choose 3 Items: Cheese • Onions• Grn. Pepper •Jalapeños •Tomato • Mushrooms • Salsa • Spring Greens
Roasted TURKEY$15.00
Mother's biggest salad - is a meal in itself. Made with fresh spring greens, cucumbers, carrots, red onion ring, cherry tomatoes. Topped with Oven Roasted Turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, & Craisens. Your choice of Homemade Dressing
Grilled CHICKEN Salad$15.00
Mother's biggest salad - is a meal in itself. Made with fresh spring greens, cucumbers, carrots, red onion. Topped with moist chicken breast, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, and feta cheese.
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

201 5th St, Beverly OH 45715

Directions

