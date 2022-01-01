Go
Toast

Corn Husk Tamale Co.

Our family’s recipes originated with the matriarch of the family our Mother, who taught herself the craft and handed them to our family. We are keeping the tradition and we are proud to take this piece of our family and share it with yours. Come in and enjoy!

3527 W 38th Ave • $$

Avg 4 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

RED PORK TAMALES
Shredded pork and red chili.
GREEN CHICKEN TAMALES
All natural shredded chicken breast and roasted green chiles.
GREEN CHEESE TAMALES
Asadero cheese and roasted green chiles.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3527 W 38th Ave

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

No reviews yet

The Spice Room offers delicious cuisines from the rich royal heritage of India recreating the magic of spices by using ingredients fit for royalty.
We are committed to providing you with an exceptional dining experience every time you walk through our door.
Each dish on our extensive menu is prepared to order using only the freshest and highest quality of ingredients.
We operate as a indian restaurant in Denver, CO. Come see us today!

Post Oak BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best Texas barbecue in Colorado!

The Way Back

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FlyteCo Brewing

No reviews yet

Unique aviation themed brewery serving a wide variety of beer styles in a one of a kind taproom. Stop by today and let your adventure take Flyte!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston