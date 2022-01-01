Go
Toast

Cornicello

Cornicello is a twisted horn-shaped charm worn to protect against bad luck in Italian culture. We hope to bring good luck to our guests we serve through our food, space and service.

25-22 Astoria Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garganelli Ala Norma$18.00
Fresh handmade garganelli with marinara, fried eggplant, basil, parmesan, black pepper and ricotta salata
Walnut and Spinach$19.00
12" crispy thin pizza with walnut sauce, mozzrella, spinach and olive oil
Garganelli Arrabiata$17.00
Calabrian chilis with marinara, garlic, basil and parmesan with fresh handmade Garganelli
Lasagna$22.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with bolognese, bechamel and vodka sauce, baked and finished with Parmesan
Cacio E Pepe$17.00
Fresh handmade tagliatelle pasta with olive oil, pecorino and black pepper
Spaghetti Pomodoro$17.00
Fresh handmade spaghetti with marinara, garlic, basil, parsley and parmesan. Add 2 pcs pork and beef meatballs for +$5
Zucchini Chips$7.00
fried thinly sliced zucchini served with spicy marinara
Baked Penne Ala Vodka$20.00
Fresh handmade Penne tossed in Vodka sauce, cooked down with cream, onions, Sicilian oregano. Baked with parmesan on top. Garnished with basil. Gluten free available in Garganelli
Canned Soda$2.00
See full menu

Location

25-22 Astoria Blvd

Astoria NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jimbos Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Parceros Bakery LIC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bubba's Bistro

No reviews yet

Bubba’s Bistro is a restaurant and bar located on one of the busiest streets in Astoria, Queens serving contemporary Southern and Creole-French foods that truly brings the taste of the South to the Northeast.
With the freshest ingredients from local markets, Bubba’s Bistro creates the most savory meals representative of the South. Chef Nicolas combines French, Spanish, and Cajun traditions to produce a truly unique and easily recognizable Louisiana flavor.

Calexico - Astoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston