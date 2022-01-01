Cornish Pasty Co
Cornish Pasty (pass-tee) Company is a is a full service sit down restaurant/bar in Back Bay with a Beer, Wine and Cordials license. Specializing in individual gourmet English meat pies as well as vegan and vegetarian pasties, salads, soups, and desserts all made from scratch in our open kitchen.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
51A Massachusetts Ave • $$
51A Massachusetts Ave
Boston MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
