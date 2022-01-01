Go
Cornish Pasty Co

Cornish Pasty (pass-tee) Company is a is a full service sit down restaurant/bar in Back Bay with a Beer, Wine and Cordials license. Specializing in individual gourmet English meat pies as well as vegan and vegetarian pasties, salads, soups, and desserts all made from scratch in our open kitchen.

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

51A Massachusetts Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (915 reviews)

Popular Items

The Oggie$19.95
Slow baked steak, potato, onion & rutabaga (swede).
Served with a side of red wine gravy
Oven Chips$7.95
Freshly cut oven baked chips, seasoned with cracked black peppercorn and salt. Served with ketchup
Chicken Tikka Masala$20.95
Curry marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and curried potatoes.
Served with mint-yogurt.
Meatball Pasty$19.95
Homemade beef meatballs, fresh basil, marinara, and fresh mozzarella. Served with marinara.
Sticky Toffee Pudding$13.95
Homemade molasses cake, baked in a cast-iron cauldron, made with black treacle and topped with a toffee drizzle. Served with crème anglaise & ice cream.
Bangers & Mash$19.95
Homemade pork sage sausage, grilled onion, red wine gravy, and mashed potatoes.
Served with red wine gravy.
Chicken Pot Pie$19.95
Diced chicken breast, carrots, celery, potatoes, green beans, and onions simmered in our rosemary white wine chicken gravy. Served with a side of rosemary chicken gravy
Cheese & Onion$17.95
Potatoes, rutabaga, cheddar cheese, & onions slowly baked until tender. Served with either marinara, ketchup, or HP.
Cottage pie$19.95
Seasoned ground beef with peas & carrots, topped with grilled onion, mashed potato and cheddar cheese.
Served with red wine gravy.
Peppered Steak with Swiss Cheese$21.95
Steak tips cooked in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leek, zucchini, and Swiss cheese. Served with peppercorn brandy cream sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

51A Massachusetts Ave

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

