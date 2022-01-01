Go
Toast

Cornish Pasty Co. - Boulder City

Come in and enjoy!

1300 Arizona Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Veggie Balsamic Portobello$13.00
Vegan Carne Adovada$14.00
Vegan Royal$14.00
Cheese & Onion$12.00
See full menu

Location

1300 Arizona Street

Boulder City NV

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cleveland's The Lounge

No reviews yet

Hidden in the basement of the historic Boulder Dam Hotel is Boulder City’s Original Speakeasy, Cleveland's. Custom cocktails and conversation awaits you. We are Boulder City’s premier spot for live music so smooth you can hear the ice melting in your glass.

Fox Smokehouse BBQ

No reviews yet

We serve brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken, sausage, mac & cheese, cowboy beans, fried okra and plenty more. We also catering! Thank you for stopping by.

Southwest Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fox Family Bakery

No reviews yet

Boulder City's Finest Family Bakery!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston