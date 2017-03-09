Cornucopia - Destiny NJ
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
401 riverview dr, perth amboy NJ 08861
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
La Rosa Grill - Richmond Valley
4.5 • 437
245 Richmond Valley Rd Staten island, NY 10309
View restaurant