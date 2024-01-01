Cornville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Cornville restaurants
More about Brewha
Brewha
1160 South Page Springs Road, Cornville
|Popular items
|Boujie Goat Salad
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Fresh Berries, Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette
|The Tacos
|$14.00
2 corn tortilla quesadilla tacos with shredded Birria chicken, side of salsa, onions/cilantro, and a large side of Birria consume to dip
|Spinach & Artichoke Hatch Pies
|$14.00
Cheesy Blend of Spinach and Artichoke hearts stuffed in a puff pastry, with a side of Marinara
More about Old Corral Bar - 11375 E Cornville Road
Old Corral Bar - 11375 E Cornville Road
11375 E Cornville Road, Cornville
More about Robbers Roost - 1160 Page Springs Rd
Robbers Roost - 1160 Page Springs Rd
1160 Page Springs Rd, Cornville