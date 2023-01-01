Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Corolla

Corolla restaurants that serve cannolis

Lighthouse Pizza & Pasta

1210 Ocean Trail, Corolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$3.80
Delicious cannoli with cannoli cream and chocolate chips
Seanna Tavern - 1159 austin street 106ab

1159 austin street 106ab, corolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$10.00
