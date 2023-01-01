Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Corolla
/
Corolla
/
Cannolis
Corolla restaurants that serve cannolis
Lighthouse Pizza & Pasta
1210 Ocean Trail, Corolla
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$3.80
Delicious cannoli with cannoli cream and chocolate chips
More about Lighthouse Pizza & Pasta
Seanna Tavern - 1159 austin street 106ab
1159 austin street 106ab, corolla
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$10.00
More about Seanna Tavern - 1159 austin street 106ab
