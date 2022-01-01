Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Corolla

Go
Corolla restaurants
Toast

Corolla restaurants that serve cheese fries

Duck Pizza Company image

 

Lucky's Pizza

815 Ocean Trail, Corolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$4.99
More about Lucky's Pizza
Sooey's Corolla image

 

Sooey's BBQ & Rib Shack - Corolla

807 Ocean Trail, Corolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Mac 'n Cheese$8.99
More about Sooey's BBQ & Rib Shack - Corolla

Browse other tasty dishes in Corolla

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Corolla to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Nags Head

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Kill Devil Hills

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Manteo

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston