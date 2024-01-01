Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheesy bread in
Corolla
/
Corolla
/
Cheesy Bread
Corolla restaurants that serve cheesy bread
Lucky's Pizza
815 Ocean Trail, Corolla
No reviews yet
Cheesy Bread
$8.00
Olive oil base, garlic and cheese. Served with house made marinara.
More about Lucky's Pizza
Whalehead Brewery - Corolla, NC
887 Albacore St, Corolla
No reviews yet
Cheesy Bread
$10.00
Garlic bread topped with melted cheese
More about Whalehead Brewery - Corolla, NC
