Cheesy bread in Corolla

Go
Corolla restaurants
Toast

Corolla restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Duck Pizza Company image

 

Lucky's Pizza

815 Ocean Trail, Corolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Bread$8.00
Olive oil base, garlic and cheese. Served with house made marinara.
More about Lucky's Pizza
Item pic

 

Whalehead Brewery - Corolla, NC

887 Albacore St, Corolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Bread$10.00
Garlic bread topped with melted cheese
More about Whalehead Brewery - Corolla, NC

Map

