Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Corolla

Go
Corolla restaurants
Toast

Corolla restaurants that serve cookies

Duck Pizza Company image

 

Lucky's Pizza

815 Ocean Trail, Corolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.49
Chocolate Chip Cookie. Gluten Free, Nut Free, and Vegan!
More about Lucky's Pizza
Item pic

 

Lighthouse Pizza & Pasta

1210 Ocean Trail, Corolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monster Cookie$12.00
8 inch hot, MONSTER chocolate cookie!
More about Lighthouse Pizza & Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Corolla

Greek Salad

Cake

Crab Cakes

Calamari

Garlic Bread

Cheeseburgers

Cheesy Bread

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Corolla to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Nags Head

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Kill Devil Hills

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

No reviews yet

Manteo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

No reviews yet

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (23 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (796 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston