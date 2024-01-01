Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Greek salad in
Corolla
/
Corolla
/
Greek Salad
Corolla restaurants that serve greek salad
Nelly's SandBar
817 Ocean Trail, Corolla
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$13.95
Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, feta
More about Nelly's SandBar
Lucky's Pizza
815 Ocean Trail, Corolla
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$10.00
Tomato, black olives, banana peppers, feta cheese.
More about Lucky's Pizza
