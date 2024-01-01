Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Corolla

Go
Corolla restaurants
Toast

Corolla restaurants that serve grits

Consumer pic

 

Broken Plate Kitchen

813b Ocean Trail, Corolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$30.00
Sauteed jumbo shrimp, spices, blistered tomatoes, cheddar grits and bacon cream sauce to finish.
More about Broken Plate Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Seanna Tavern -

1159 austin street 106ab, corolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$30.00
More about Seanna Tavern -

Browse other tasty dishes in Corolla

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheese Fries

Chicken Salad

Garlic Bread

Cheesy Bread

Steak Subs

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Corolla to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Nags Head

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Kill Devil Hills

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Manteo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

No reviews yet

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (22 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (780 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1047 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (563 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston