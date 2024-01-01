Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
Corolla
/
Corolla
/
Grits
Corolla restaurants that serve grits
Broken Plate Kitchen
813b Ocean Trail, Corolla
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits
$30.00
Sauteed jumbo shrimp, spices, blistered tomatoes, cheddar grits and bacon cream sauce to finish.
More about Broken Plate Kitchen
Seanna Tavern -
1159 austin street 106ab, corolla
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits
$30.00
More about Seanna Tavern -
Browse other tasty dishes in Corolla
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheese Fries
Chicken Salad
Garlic Bread
Cheesy Bread
Steak Subs
Caesar Salad
Mac And Cheese
More near Corolla to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.2
(36 restaurants)
Kitty Hawk
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Nags Head
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Kill Devil Hills
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Manteo
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Elizabeth City
No reviews yet
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(45 restaurants)
New Bern
No reviews yet
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.5
(22 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(780 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1047 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(563 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston