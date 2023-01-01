Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Corolla

Go
Corolla restaurants
Toast

Corolla restaurants that serve meatball subs

Duck Pizza Company image

 

Lucky's Pizza

815 Ocean Trail, Corolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$11.99
Served with mozzarella cheese blend and house made marinara sauce.
More about Lucky's Pizza
Item pic

 

Lighthouse Pizza & Pasta

1210 Ocean Trail, Corolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball sub$9.99
More about Lighthouse Pizza & Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Corolla

Pancakes

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Corolla to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Nags Head

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Kill Devil Hills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manteo

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (14 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (641 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (174 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston