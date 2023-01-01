Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Meatball subs in
Corolla
/
Corolla
/
Meatball Subs
Corolla restaurants that serve meatball subs
Lucky's Pizza
815 Ocean Trail, Corolla
No reviews yet
Meatball Sub
$11.99
Served with mozzarella cheese blend and house made marinara sauce.
More about Lucky's Pizza
Lighthouse Pizza & Pasta
1210 Ocean Trail, Corolla
No reviews yet
Meatball sub
$9.99
More about Lighthouse Pizza & Pasta
