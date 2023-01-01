Scallops in Corolla
Broken Plate Kitchen
813b Ocean Trail, Corolla
|Sea Scallops
|$38.00
Pan seared local scallops, shiitake mushrooms, creamy potatoes, seasonal veggies and finished with porcini cream sauce.
|Seared Diver Scallops
|$17.00
Fresh ocean scallops seared and topped with bacon jam, mango salsa and finish with cilantro drizzle.
|Coconut Shrimp & Scallops
|$26.00
Jumbo shrimp and scallops, encrusted in fresh coconut flakes fried golden brown, with coconut rice and beans, seasonal vegetables and roasted pineapple sauce.