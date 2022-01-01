Go
Toast

Coromandel cuisine

Please visit us and enjoy the tastes of India.

185 BOSTON POST ROAD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Naan$4.50
Naan bread seasoned with minced garlic and cilantro
Masala Dosa$14.99
From the Coromandel coast. A paper thin crepe stuffed with spiced potatoes and peas, served with coconut chutney & Sambar. South Indian special
Naan$3.75
Traditional Punjabi bread baked in Tandoor
Chicken Tikka Masala$21.50
An all time favorite from Punjab, breast of chicken broiled in Tandoori oven and cooked in a creamed tomato curry sauce.
HAS TREE NUTS & DAIRY
Vegetable Samosa$7.99
An all time favorite from Punjab. A Pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes & green peas G Contains Gluten
Raita$4.50
yogurt and cucumber relish
Lasuni Gobi$12.00
From the Himalayan rim, mini batter fried cauliflower tossed with tomato, garlic & green herbs
HAS GLUEN
Sag Paneer$19.99
An all time favorite Punjabi dish with spinach and home made cheese
Tandoori Chicken$19.99
The 'King of Kebabs'; Tandoori chicken is the best known India delicacy and the best way to barbecue chicken
Murgh shahi korma$21.50
Chicken in mildly spiced curried creamy pistachio and cashew sauce with a dash of saffron. From Mugul dynasty
HAS TREE NUTS AND DAIRY
See full menu

Location

185 BOSTON POST ROAD

ORANGE CT

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bruegger's Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Square Peg Pizzeria Orange /Montana Knights

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Puerto Vallarta Orange

No reviews yet

We always cook from scratch, using the freshest ingredients according to tradition and our family recipes handed down for generations.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston