Coromandel Cuisine of India

Coromandel was started with ambitious vision of capturing the flavors, tastes, colors, and hospitality of the rich tradition and diverse humanity that makes India. Our partners, chefs, and staff take immense pride and pleasure in creating and serving every meal and an experience to go with it. We love to know our patrons, their tastes, preferences, stories and how they feel about our food and restaurants. We have been humbled with awards and recognitions in the tristate area and are ever more committed to our customers' culinary delight.

25 Old Kings Highway North

Popular Items

RAITA$4.00
Yogurt relish with carrots & cucumbers
TANDOORI CHICKEN$21.50
The 'King of Kebabs '; Tandoori chicken is the best known Indian delicacy & the best way to barbecue chicken
NOTE: WE SERVE WITH TOMATO MASALA SAUCE (ORANGE COLOR SAUCE ) WHICH HAS TREE NUTS, HONEY & DAIRY
KACHUMBER SALAD$9.50
A very popular Indian salad. Cubes of cucumber, carrot, onion, toamato with herbs & lemon dressing
SAG PANIR$19.50
An all time favorite Punjabi dish with spinach & home made cheese
NOTE: HAS TREE NUTS & DAIRY
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$23.50
An all time favorite from Punjab, breast of chicken broiled in tandoor oven & cooked in a creamy tomato curry
NOTE: HAS TREE NUTS, HONEY & DAIRY
GARLIC NAAN$5.00
Naan seasoned with minced garlic & cilantro
VEGETABLE SAMOSA$9.00
An all time favorite from Punjab. A pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes & green peas
NOTE: HAS GLUTEN & DAIRY
LASUNI GOBI$12.00
From the Himalayan rim. Mini cauliflower tossed with tomato, garlic & cilantro
NOTE: HAS GLUTEN & SOY
NAAN$4.00
Traditional Punjabi bread baked in tandoor
MURGH SHAHI KORMA$23.50
Chicken in a mildly spiced curried creamy pistachio & cashew sauce with dash of saffron. from Mughal dynasty
NOTE: HAS TREE NUTS & DAIRY
25 Old Kings Highway North

Darien CT

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
