Corona restaurants you'll love
Corona's top cuisines
Must-try Corona restaurants
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery
2745 Lakeshore Drive, Corona
|Popular items
|Calamari Fritti
|$16.00
Classic flash-fried served with cocktail sauce
|The Real Caesar
|$10.00
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, herb Caesar dressing, cheese stuffed crouton
|TAPS Cioppino
|$32.00
Calamari, Manilla clams, Mediterranean mussels, shrimp, scallops, fresh fish, spicy marinara, sweet onions, garlic, red wine, fresh herbs, linguine, Garlic toasted baguette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
705 N Main St., Corona
|Popular items
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
|Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
1240 E Ontario Ave, Corona
|Popular items
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
|Onion Rings
|$3.79
Tom's Old Fashioned Hamburgers
23900 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Burger
|$7.99
|Fish and Chips
|$9.99
|French Fries
|$2.99
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona
515 East 6th Street, Corona
|Popular items
|Asada Burrito
|$9.89
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Carne Asada (Beef)
|Shrimp Tacos
|$2.09
Breaded Shrimp, shredded cabbage, chipotle dressing and cilantro dressing
|Carnitas Taco
|$2.09
Carnitas in Handmade Corn Tortilla
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1535 E. Ontario Avenue, Corona
|Popular items
|Shrimp Burrito
|$10.89
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
|One Item Combo
|$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
|Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
|$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS
Pita Street (EV)
12768 Limonite Ave, Eastvale
|Popular items
|Samosas
|$4.00
Wheat flour shell stuffed with potatoes, onions, bulgur (cracked wheat) in our house lemon dressing.
|Hummus
|$6.50
Traditional, spicy or cilantro jalapeno served with pita.
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$7.00
Tender thin sliced chicken marinated with our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.
RAMEN
Tea Time Express
430 N McKinley Ste 103, Corona
|Popular items
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$11.50
|Jasmine Green Milk Tea
|$3.85
|Popcorn Chicken
|$7.45
Merit Autospa
465 N. McKinley Street, Corona
|Popular items
|Chicken Taco
|$2.50
Meritaco makes absolutely the best-tasting tacos. The grilled chicken taco is a delicious combination of onions, cilantro, and spicy, chopped, grilled chicken in a double corn tortilla. Includes a side of red or green salsa.
|Carnitas Taco
|$2.50
Meritaco makes absolutely the best-tasting tacos. The carnitas taco is a delicious combination of onions, cilantro, and savory, shredded, slow-cooked carnitas (pork) in a double corn tortilla. Includes a side of red or green salsa.
|Breakfast Burrito Chorizo
|$7.99
Freshly cooked eggs, potatoes, and spicy chorizo wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More...
641 N. Main St, Corona
|Popular items
|Burger Combo
|$12.99
Combo includes fries and a 24 oz fountain drink.
Basic burger comes topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles, relish, and Messi Sauce.
|Wings Combo
|$12.99
Combo includes with fries and a 24 oz fountain drink. Includes 6 wings tossed in choice of sauce.
|Messi Fries
|$12.99
Combo includes a 24oz fountain drink.
Topped with Chicken Chili, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos
TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's
11882 De Palma Rd, Corona
|Popular items
|Chophouse Burger
|$16.00
Brisket, chuck & shortrib beef patty, black pepper garlic truffle aioli, white cheddar cheese, pickle, fried egg, crispy onion, thick cut bacon, iceburg lettuce, toasted brioche bun
|Royal W/Cheese
|$14.00
Brisket, chuck & shortrib beef patty, Merica Coalition, pickle, shaved iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, Kitchen sauce, toasted brioche bun
|Cali Fish Burrito
|$16.00
Blackened cod, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo, string cheese, toasted chile de arbol aioli, avocado epazote crema
GRILL
The Derby Room
3230 Hamner Ave, Norco
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.99
|$10 Donation
|$10.00
|The Cobb Salad
|$13.99
HOT POT • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ten Ren's Tea Time
13394 Limonite Ave #B140, Eastvale
|Popular items
|35. Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen
|$13.75
|Jasmin Green Tea
|$4.05
|Honey Iced Milk Tea
|$4.56
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Corona
510 Hidden Valley Pkwy #103, Corona
|Popular items
|Garlic Chicken
|$14.99
|Chicken Katsu
|$14.99
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
All Star Drafts Sports Bar & Grill
2785 Cabot Drive, Corona
Krak Boba
1550 W 6th St, Corona
|Popular items
|Peach Tea
|$4.85
A serenade of Peach and premium tea
|Jasmine Ice Tea
|$3.50
Delicate, sweet, and smooth flavors of green tea
|Brown Sugar Milk Tea
|$4.85
A thirst-quenching drink of fresh milk with aromas of brown sugar and black tea
Cook on Thai Corona
1185 Magnolia Ave, Ste A, Corona
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
Egg, thin rice noodle, green onion, bean sprout topped with ground peanuts and lime
|Yellow Curry
|$12.95
Yellow curry paste, potato, onion and coconut milk
|Vegetable Egg Roll
|$7.95
Deep-Fried mixed vegetables and glass noodle served with sweet & sour sauce
Baco 2 Lagos
2795 Cabot Drive #178, Corona
J Sushi & Grill
4300 Green River Rd,Ste 107, Corona
Bushfire Kitchen
14134 Limonite St., Suite 250, Eastvale
Anytime Hawaiian TBD
510 Hidden Valley Pkwy #103, Corona
Kra Z Kai's Laotian BBQ - Corona
1218 Magnolia Ave. Ste:110, Corona