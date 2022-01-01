Corona restaurants you'll love

Corona restaurants
Toast
  Corona

Corona's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Ramen
Chicken
Must-try Corona restaurants

TAPS - Fish House & Brewery image

 

TAPS - Fish House & Brewery

2745 Lakeshore Drive, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Calamari Fritti$16.00
Classic flash-fried served with cocktail sauce
The Real Caesar$10.00
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, herb Caesar dressing, cheese stuffed crouton
TAPS Cioppino$32.00
Calamari, Manilla clams, Mediterranean mussels, shrimp, scallops, fresh fish, spicy marinara, sweet onions, garlic, red wine, fresh herbs, linguine, Garlic toasted baguette
The Brass Tap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

705 N Main St., Corona

Avg 4.3 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1240 E Ontario Ave, Corona

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Onion Rings$3.79
Tom's Old Fashioned Hamburgers image

 

Tom's Old Fashioned Hamburgers

23900 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hawaiian Burger$7.99
Fish and Chips$9.99
French Fries$2.99
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona image

 

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona

515 East 6th Street, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Asada Burrito$9.89
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Carne Asada (Beef)
Shrimp Tacos$2.09
Breaded Shrimp, shredded cabbage, chipotle dressing and cilantro dressing
Carnitas Taco$2.09
Carnitas in Handmade Corn Tortilla
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

1535 E. Ontario Avenue, Corona

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Burrito$10.89
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
One Item Combo$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
Pita Street (EV) image

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS

Pita Street (EV)

12768 Limonite Ave, Eastvale

Avg 4.5 (626 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Samosas$4.00
Wheat flour shell stuffed with potatoes, onions, bulgur (cracked wheat) in our house lemon dressing.
Hummus$6.50
Traditional, spicy or cilantro jalapeno served with pita.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$7.00
Tender thin sliced chicken marinated with our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.
Tea Time Express image

RAMEN

Tea Time Express

430 N McKinley Ste 103, Corona

Avg 4.7 (1231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Miso Ramen$11.50
Jasmine Green Milk Tea$3.85
Popcorn Chicken$7.45
Merit Autospa image

 

Merit Autospa

465 N. McKinley Street, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Taco$2.50
Meritaco makes absolutely the best-tasting tacos. The grilled chicken taco is a delicious combination of onions, cilantro, and spicy, chopped, grilled chicken in a double corn tortilla. Includes a side of red or green salsa.
Carnitas Taco$2.50
Meritaco makes absolutely the best-tasting tacos. The carnitas taco is a delicious combination of onions, cilantro, and savory, shredded, slow-cooked carnitas (pork) in a double corn tortilla. Includes a side of red or green salsa.
Breakfast Burrito Chorizo$7.99
Freshly cooked eggs, potatoes, and spicy chorizo wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More... image

 

Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More...

641 N. Main St, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burger Combo$12.99
Combo includes fries and a 24 oz fountain drink.
Basic burger comes topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles, relish, and Messi Sauce.
Wings Combo$12.99
Combo includes with fries and a 24 oz fountain drink. Includes 6 wings tossed in choice of sauce.
Messi Fries$12.99
Combo includes a 24oz fountain drink.
Topped with Chicken Chili, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos
TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's image

 

TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's

11882 De Palma Rd, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chophouse Burger$16.00
Brisket, chuck & shortrib beef patty, black pepper garlic truffle aioli, white cheddar cheese, pickle, fried egg, crispy onion, thick cut bacon, iceburg lettuce, toasted brioche bun
Royal W/Cheese$14.00
Brisket, chuck & shortrib beef patty, Merica Coalition, pickle, shaved iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, Kitchen sauce, toasted brioche bun
Cali Fish Burrito$16.00
Blackened cod, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo, string cheese, toasted chile de arbol aioli, avocado epazote crema
The Derby Room image

GRILL

The Derby Room

3230 Hamner Ave, Norco

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$13.99
$10 Donation$10.00
The Cobb Salad$13.99
Ten Ren's Tea Time image

HOT POT • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ten Ren's Tea Time

13394 Limonite Ave #B140, Eastvale

Avg 4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
35. Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen$13.75
Jasmin Green Tea$4.05
Honey Iced Milk Tea$4.56
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Corona image

 

Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Corona

510 Hidden Valley Pkwy #103, Corona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Chicken$14.99
Chicken Katsu$14.99
Rancho's Chicken - Corona image

 

Rancho's Chicken - Corona

1112 West 6th StreetUnit 101, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
All Star Drafts Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

All Star Drafts Sports Bar & Grill

2785 Cabot Drive, Corona

Avg 4.5 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Baco Wine and Grill image

 

Baco Wine and Grill

2795 Cabot Drive Suite 180, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
0060 - Corona image

 

0060 - Corona

2210 Griffin Way, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BurgerIM image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

13394 Limonite Ave, Eastvale

Avg 4 (1223 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Brunks Butchery

3591 Hamner Ave suite E, Norco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Dorry's at the Farm

23800 Temescal Canyon Rd, Temescal Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Mr Fries Man Corona

529 North McKinley Street, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Krak Boba

1550 W 6th St, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Peach Tea$4.85
A serenade of Peach and premium tea
Jasmine Ice Tea$3.50
Delicate, sweet, and smooth flavors of green tea
Brown Sugar Milk Tea$4.85
A thirst-quenching drink of fresh milk with aromas of brown sugar and black tea
Cook on Thai Corona image

 

Cook on Thai Corona

1185 Magnolia Ave, Ste A, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai$12.95
Egg, thin rice noodle, green onion, bean sprout topped with ground peanuts and lime
Yellow Curry$12.95
Yellow curry paste, potato, onion and coconut milk
Vegetable Egg Roll$7.95
Deep-Fried mixed vegetables and glass noodle served with sweet & sour sauce
Baco 2 Lagos image

 

Baco 2 Lagos

2795 Cabot Drive #178, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

J Sushi & Grill

4300 Green River Rd,Ste 107, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Bushfire Kitchen

14134 Limonite St., Suite 250, Eastvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Anytime Hawaiian TBD

510 Hidden Valley Pkwy #103, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Kra Z Kai's Laotian BBQ - Corona

1218 Magnolia Ave. Ste:110, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
