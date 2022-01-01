Corona American restaurants you'll love

The Brass Tap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

705 N Main St., Corona

Avg 4.3 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1240 E Ontario Ave, Corona

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Angus Beef$6.99
Family Box$39.99
More about BurgerIM
The Derby Room image

GRILL

The Derby Room

3230 Hamner Ave, Norco

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$13.99
$10 Donation$10.00
The Cobb Salad$13.99
More about The Derby Room

