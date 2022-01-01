Corona burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Corona
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
1240 E Ontario Ave, Corona
|Popular items
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Angus Beef
|$6.99
|Family Box
|$39.99
Tom's Old Fashioned Hamburgers
23900 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$2.99
|Hawaiian Burger
|$7.99
|Cheeseburger
|$6.99
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS
Pita Street (EV)
12768 Limonite Ave, Eastvale
|Popular items
|Samosas
|$4.00
Wheat flour shell stuffed with potatoes, onions, bulgur (cracked wheat) in our house lemon dressing.
|Hummus
|$6.50
Traditional, spicy or cilantro jalapeno served with pita.
|Chicken Kabob Plate
|$12.00
Grilled marinated chunks of tender chicken breast.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
All Star Drafts Sports Bar & Grill
2785 Cabot Drive, Corona