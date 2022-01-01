Corona burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Corona restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Corona

BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1240 E Ontario Ave, Corona

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Angus Beef$6.99
Family Box$39.99
More about BurgerIM
Tom's Old Fashioned Hamburgers image

 

Tom's Old Fashioned Hamburgers

23900 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$2.99
Hawaiian Burger$7.99
Cheeseburger$6.99
More about Tom's Old Fashioned Hamburgers
Pita Street (EV) image

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS

Pita Street (EV)

12768 Limonite Ave, Eastvale

Avg 4.5 (626 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Samosas$4.00
Wheat flour shell stuffed with potatoes, onions, bulgur (cracked wheat) in our house lemon dressing.
Hummus$6.50
Traditional, spicy or cilantro jalapeno served with pita.
Chicken Kabob Plate$12.00
Grilled marinated chunks of tender chicken breast.
More about Pita Street (EV)
All Star Drafts Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

All Star Drafts Sports Bar & Grill

2785 Cabot Drive, Corona

Avg 4.5 (144 reviews)
Takeout
More about All Star Drafts Sports Bar & Grill
BurgerIM image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

13394 Limonite Ave, Eastvale

Avg 4 (1223 reviews)
Takeout
More about BurgerIM

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Corona

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Burritos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Thai Tea

Popcorn Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Map

More near Corona to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Mira Loma

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston