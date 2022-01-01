Bean burritos in Corona
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona
515 East 6th Street, Corona
|Rice & Beans Burrito
|$5.69
Rice & Refried Beans
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.29
Refried Bean & Cheese
|Rice & Beans Burrito
|$6.29
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1535 E. Ontario Avenue, Corona
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal
|$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
|Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$3.95
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese