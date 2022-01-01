Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Corona

Corona restaurants
Corona restaurants that serve bean burritos

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona image

 

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona

515 East 6th Street, Corona

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice & Beans Burrito$5.69
Rice & Refried Beans
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.29
Refried Bean & Cheese
Rice & Beans Burrito$6.29
Rice & Refried Beans
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona
FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

1535 E. Ontario Avenue, Corona

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.95
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food

