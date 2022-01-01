Burritos in Corona

Corona restaurants that serve burritos

Deluxe Breakfast Burrito image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

1535 E. Ontario Avenue, Corona

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$8.89
Rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of guacamole or sour cream
Carne Asada Burrito$9.99
Angus carne asada, guacamole pico de gallo
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

 

Merit Autospa

465 N. McKinley Street, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asada Burrito$9.99
A classic made-to-order burrito with all fresh ingredients; a combination of rice, beans, grilled onions, cilantro, and spicy, flavorful, chopped, grilled asada meat (beef), wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Your choice of red or green salsa on the side.
Breakfast Burrito Sausage$7.99
Freshly cooked eggs, potatoes, and sausage wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Merit Café's signature breakfast burritos are made with all fresh ingredients. They include eggs, potatoes, and your choice of protein (sausage, bacon, chorizo, or ham) wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
More about Merit Autospa
Item pic

 

TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's

11882 De Palma Rd, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cali Fish Burrito$16.00
Blackened cod, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo, string cheese, toasted chile de arbol aioli, avocado epazote crema
More about TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's

