Burritos in Corona
Corona restaurants that serve burritos
Sombrero Mexican Food
1535 E. Ontario Avenue, Corona
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.89
Rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of guacamole or sour cream
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.99
Angus carne asada, guacamole pico de gallo
|Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
|$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
Merit Autospa
465 N. McKinley Street, Corona
|Asada Burrito
|$9.99
A classic made-to-order burrito with all fresh ingredients; a combination of rice, beans, grilled onions, cilantro, and spicy, flavorful, chopped, grilled asada meat (beef), wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Your choice of red or green salsa on the side.
|Breakfast Burrito Sausage
|$7.99
Freshly cooked eggs, potatoes, and sausage wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.99
Merit Café's signature breakfast burritos are made with all fresh ingredients. They include eggs, potatoes, and your choice of protein (sausage, bacon, chorizo, or ham) wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.