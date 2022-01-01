Carne asada in Corona
Corona restaurants that serve carne asada
Roadside Cafe and Bar
4714 Green River Road, Corona
|Carne Asada Fries
|$11.95
topped with carne asada, jack and cheddar cheese mix, nacho cheese, white onions, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream and guacamole
Miguel's California Mexican Cocina
2715 Lakeshore Dr, Corona
|El Garbage Burrito - Carne Asada
|$18.00
Interesting name for a wonderful burrito. Choice of shredded beef or chicken with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
|Miguel's Grande Nachos - Carne Asada
|$20.00
Carne Asada, tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, beans, guacamole, española sauce, sour cream, tomatoes, sliced jalapeños
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$18.00
Charbroiled carne asada, Sonora beans, tomatoes in a flour tortilla served with guacamole and sour cream. Served wet style with fresh guacamole