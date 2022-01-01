Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Corona

Go
Corona restaurants
Toast

Corona restaurants that serve carne asada

Main pic

 

Roadside Cafe and Bar

4714 Green River Road, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Fries$11.95
topped with carne asada, jack and cheddar cheese mix, nacho cheese, white onions, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream and guacamole
More about Roadside Cafe and Bar
Item pic

 

Miguel's California Mexican Cocina

2715 Lakeshore Dr, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
El Garbage Burrito - Carne Asada$18.00
Interesting name for a wonderful burrito. Choice of shredded beef or chicken with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Miguel's Grande Nachos - Carne Asada$20.00
Carne Asada, tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, beans, guacamole, española sauce, sour cream, tomatoes, sliced jalapeños
Carne Asada Burrito$18.00
Charbroiled carne asada, Sonora beans, tomatoes in a flour tortilla served with guacamole and sour cream. Served wet style with fresh guacamole
More about Miguel's California Mexican Cocina

Browse other tasty dishes in Corona

Spinach Salad

Almond Milk

Sweet Potato Fries

Turkey Clubs

Chili

Shrimp Curry

Omelettes

Salmon

Map

More near Corona to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1450 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston